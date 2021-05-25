Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 20, 2021 at approximately 10:55 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with K9 “Ghost” and Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Cassandra Moore, 26 of Bowling Branch. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Through investigation it was confirmed that subject had an active warrant for her arrest. During a free air sniff, K-9 Ghost indicated on the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine was located. 
 
Cassandra Moore, 26 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Rear License Plate Not illuminated
• Improper Registration Plate
• No Registration Receipt
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
