Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 24, 2020 at approximately 11:42 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Roy Gibbs, 45 of Highway 638. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold was dispatched to a residence on Highway 638 for assaulting an Clay County EMS worker. Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold conducted an investigation at which time determined the above mentioned subject had physically struck an employee of the Clay County EMS. The above mentioned subject admitted to taking Controlled Substance prior to the altercation with Clay County EMS. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Roy Gibbs, 45 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd
• Menacing
• Assault 3rd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.