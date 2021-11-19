On November 19, 2021 at approximately 1:45 Pm Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Deputy Dewey Grubb and Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Shawn Gibson, 46 of North Highway 421. The arrest occurred at Beech Creek Apartments when Sheriff Robinson and Deputies received a complaint of a suspicious person at Beech Creek Apartments. Upon arrival, contact was made and it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. During the course of the investigation approximately an ounce of methamphetamine, narcotics, scales and U.S. Currency.
Shawn Gibson, 46 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
