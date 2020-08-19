Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France arrested Linda Kay Gibson age 55 of Manchester on Monday evening August 17, 2020 at approximately 6:55 PM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart's loss prevention team detained this subject. Upon arrival at the scene Deputy France conducted an investigation and learned that allegedly this individual had been observed concealing items. Total value of the theft was $292.59. In addition, this subject was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500; public intoxication – controlled substances. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
