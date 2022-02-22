(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The 2022 49th District tournament is off and running after the first game consisting of the Red Bird Lady Cardinals, and Oneida Baptist Lady Mountaineers concluded. Red Bird stormed by OBI, winning handily 72-35. Alyssa Gibson dominated, leading the way for the Lady Cardinals with 23 points.
A hot OBI start was eventually cooled off, as the first half seemed to spell trouble for Red Bird. The Lady Mountaineers came out of the gate swinging though, as Charity Carpenter (14 points) and Jasmine Khajonspawmara (14 points) each hit two threes in the first quarter to stay close to Red Bird.
The hot start cooled, and the Lady Cardinals set it into cruise control in the second half. Gibson led with 23, Liberty Taylor added a strong 19 points, and Mackenzie Lawson tacked on 20 as well. Maddie Napier added six, and Halee Jackson four.
For Oneida, Carpenter and Khajonspawmra led with 14 each. Ava Khajonspawmra added three, and Gracia Mivedor added one.
OBI will now play top-seed North Laurel Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.