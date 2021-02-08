MANCHESTER, Ky. – The phrase “you can’t overlook anyone” held true, as the Lady Tigers narrowly defeated a scrappy Red Bird team 52-47. Freshman Madison Curry went off for a career high 20 points, shooting 4-8 behind the arc from deep. Curry and Taylor Asher (18pts) were the lone double-digit scorers for the Lady Tigers.
Red Bird gave Clay County all they could handle and then some, as a roster of only five players took on the Lady Tigers. Led by Alyssa Gibson’s 30 points, the Lady Cardinals proved they can compete with anyone on any given night. Alexis Bowling added 12 points for the Lady Cardinals in the loss, while Liberty Taylor added 3, and Halee Jackson added 2.
Clay has now defeated Red Bird twice on the season, completing the regular season sweep of the Lady Cardinals. The win pushed Clay County to 3-4 on the season.
Madison Curry – 20 points; Taylor Asher – 18 points; Hailey Napier – 6 points; Jaylen Combs – 3 points; Courtney Jones – 3 points; Brooke Dezarn – 2 points.
