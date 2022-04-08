The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Donald Ray Gilbert, 59, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.
Gilbert was interviewed and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect distributing sexually explicit images online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant on Bluegrass Road, East Bernstadt, on April 7, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Gilbert is currently charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Gilbert was also charged with 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. Gilbert was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.