Gilbert Grimes Jr., age 88, of Brookville, Indiana died Monday, March 1, 2021 at his residence in Brookville.
Born February 27, 1933 in Clay County, Kentucky he was youngest of twelve children born to the late Gilbert Sr. & Laura N. (Sparks) Grimes. On December 20, 1980 he and the former Tammy Berry were united in marriage and she preceded him in death on May 5, 2020.
Junior was retired, having worked at the former GM Fisher Body in Fairfield, Ohio. He later worked as a chauffeur in Florida.
In his leisure time he enjoyed playing guitar, and singing Bluegrass and Country Music.
Survivors include three children, Charity Goodin of Brookville, Indiana, Dennis Grimes and Gayle Grimes both of California; three grandchildren, Brian Goodin of St. Leon, Indiana, Jonathan Grimes of California and Rodney Goodin of Harrison, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, and wife Tammy, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Grimes, as well as 11 brothers & sisters.
Private services will be held with interment at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of the donors choice. The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to once again serve the Grimes family, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com .
