Gilbert House, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, July 11th, at his home.
Gilbert was born in Red Bird, KY on July 21, 1952, a son of the late Pete House and Mable Price Holt.
Gilbert is survived by his brother, William Frankie Holt of Lexington; and sisters: Gaynell Marshall of Manchester, Joyce Minton and husband Claude of Manchester, Sarah England and husband Ronnie of Manchester, Martha Hensley and husband Bobby of Manchester, Melinda Holt of Michigan, and Axie Mae Holt of Manchester.
He is also survived by a special cousin, John C. Bowling; special nephews: David, Jacob, and Brian and his wife Ashley; special close friends, Roger and Jeff; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gilbert was preceded in death by his brother, James Ray Holt; his sisters, Polly Ann House and Barbara Ann Holt; a special cousin, Glenn Bowling; and a special friend, Jewell Hurt.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 14th at Britton Funeral Home, with Harold Jones and Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow in the Price Cemetery on Price Hollow Road.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 14th at Britton Funeral Home.
