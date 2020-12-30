Gill Vaughn, age 79, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 29th, at his home.
Gill was born on July 22nd, 1941, a son of the late Theo and Lucy Hicks Vaughn.
He is survived by one daughter, Shirley Vaughn of Manchester, KY. As well as the following brothers and sisters: Ronnie Vaughn, Benny Vaughn, Glen Vaughn, Linda Vaughn, Rosetta Vaughn, Mary Vaughn, all of Manchester, KY, Jesse Vaughn, of Paris, KY, and Ernest Vaughn of Lexington, KY.
Gill also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gill is preceded in death by his wife Hazel Vaughn. As well as two brothers: Theo Jr. Vaughn and Earl Vaughn.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 1st, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell, Michael Sparks, Roy Lane Woods, and Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial will follow in the Bundy Delph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 31st, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
