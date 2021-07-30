Due to declining wild ginseng populations, the Daniel Boone National Forest will not allow ginseng harvesting this season.
Much of ginseng’s decline is attributed to illegal harvest methods. Over-harvesting, out-of-season collection, and the taking of mature plants without planting the seed for future crops are some of the contributing factors. As a result, the species has completely disappeared in some areas.
This ban does not affect non-Forest lands.
