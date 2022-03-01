The first round of the girls 13th region tournament continues tonight.
Bell County vs. Jackson County
Girls’ 13th Region First Round
Tuesday, 3/1---6:00 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
Bell County (24-7)
Head Coach: David Teague
Key Players: #11 Gracie Jo Wilder (16.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 52% FG, district P-o-Y), #5 Nadine Johnson (13.3 ppg, 57% FG, all-district), #23 Mataya Ausmus (12.1 ppg, 2.1 3ptFG/g), #10 Ashtyn Meyers (8.0 ppg, 2.1 3ptFG/g), #22 Lauren McGeorge 6.1 ppg), #50 Nevaeh Kerns (4.3 ppg, 51% FG).
Cantrall Rating: 76.1 (3rd in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .634 (3rd in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 65.5-51.6
Team Field Goal %: 44.8%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 31.7%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.3
Team Free Throw %: 62.5%
How They Got Here: 52nd District champion (d. Harlan 81-46, d. Harlan County 53-38).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 7-3 (3-0 vs. Harlan County, 2-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-0 vs. Jackson County, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-1 vs. South Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 14-3
Current Streak: Won 10
Last Ten Games: 10-0
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 25-29 (1 championship, 6 runner-up)
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: 2/15/22 BC 75-49, 2/6/21 JC 47-42, 1/8/21 BC 67-56.
Jackson County (21-9)
Head Coach: Kourtney Tyra
Key Players: #34 Abby Gilbert (14.1 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 61% FG, all-district), #44 Kenady Ward (11.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg), #00 Madison Curry (10.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg), #4 Natalie Carl (7.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg), #10 Eden Lakes (6.3 ppg, 79% FT), #52 Jenna Creech (3.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 66.4 (6th in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .581 (6th in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 59.9-48.8
Team Field Goal 45.1%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 29.0%
Team 3pt FG/g: 4.2
Team Free Throw %: 66.1%
How They Got Here: 49th District runner-up (d. Clay County 32-22, l. North Laurel 49-76).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 1-6 (1-0 vs. Harlan County,0-1 vs. Bell County, 0-2 vs. South Laurel, 0-3 vs. North Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 12-6
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 6-4
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 22-18 (5 championships, 1 runner-up).
South Laurel vs. Barbourville
Girls’ 13th Region First Round
Tuesday, 3/1---7:30 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
South Laurel (22-8)
Head Coach: Chris Souder
Key Players: #2 Clara Collins (15.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.5 3ptFG/g, all-district), #32 Rachel Presley (10.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 60% FG, 73% FT, all-district), #13 Emily Cox (9.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg), #10 Gracie Turner (8.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 50% FG), #54 Peyton Mabe (7.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, district Newcomer of the Year), #3 Corbin Miller (4.7 ppg).
Cantrall Rating: 80.6 (1st in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .629 (4th in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 62.7-49.8
Team Field Goal %: 43.2%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 32.7%
Team 3pt FG/g: 5.7
Team Free Throw %: 67.9%
How They Got Here: 50th District champion (d. Whitley County 69-50, d. Corbin 61-54).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 7-2 (2-0 vs. Jackson County, 2-1 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Bell County, 1-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-0 vs. Harlan County, 0-1 vs. North Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 13-2
Current Streak: Won 11
Last Ten Games: 10-0
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 19-10 (3 championships, 2 runner-up).
Recent Meetings: 2/15/19: SL 64-21. South Laurel has won 8 of 9 matchups between the two schools historically. The lone BHS win was a 58-54 overtime decision on 12/30/12.
Barbourville (10-14)
Head Coach: Scott Broughton
Key Players: #44 Brianna Gallagher (19.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg, all-district), #5 Sarah Smith (10.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg), #24 Aimee Woolum (7.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg), #11 Aubrey Woolum (6.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg), #32 Danni Jordan (4.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg), #4 Cheyenne Sizemore (3.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 37.0 (11th in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .440 (10th in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 52.1-56.9
Team Field Goal 41.5%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 29.1%
Team 3pt FG/g: 3.0
Team Free Throw %: 57.4%
How They Got Here: 51st District runner-up (d. Pineville 51-47, l. Knox Central 32-77).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 0-3 (0-1 vs. Harlan County, 0-2 vs. Knox Central).
Record vs. 13th Region: 7-7
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 4-6
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 0-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.