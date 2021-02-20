Glada Mae Rhodes, 91, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 16th, at the Jellico Medical Center in Jellico, TN.
Mae was born in Tanksley, KY on December 4, 1929, a daughter of the late Harvey and Martha Napier Dezarn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Rhodes.
Mae is survived by her son, Jack Roberts and wife Minnie, and daughter, Yvonne Gibson, all of Manchester; also, by 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mae was preceded in death by her children: Ronnie Rhodes, Danny Rhodes, and Velvet Gail Rhodes; and the following brother and sisters: Eugene Dezarn, Daisy Doherty, and Hazel Zike.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 21st at Britton Funeral Home, with Jessie Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Beech Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 21st at Britton Funeral Home.
