Mrs. Gladine Begley, age 86 departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Laurel Heights Nursing Home in London, Ky. She was born on Friday, October 20, 1933 in Oneida, Ky to James Franklin and Verna (Chandler) Gilbert. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Carol Prewitt and Oscar Begley and these grandchildren: Chastity Bradshaw; McKayla Bradshaw White, Jordan Bradshaw, and Jacob Hicks and these great grandchildren: Mallory Rae Bradshaw; Sophia Grace Bradshaw and Rollin Samuel Bradshaw. Also surviving are one sister and one brother: Ann Murrary and Paul Gilbert.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Tinsley Begley; her daughter: Gina Begley and these brothers and sisters: Pauline Smith, Haywood Gilbert, Rufus Gilbert, Violet Carver, and Phyllis Gilbert.
Funeral services for Gladine Begley will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplain Harold Gilbert and Alan Bradshaw will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held Monday after 1:00 P.M. until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
