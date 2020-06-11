Gladys Ann Bryant, 62, of Harrodsburg, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 9th, at her home.
Gladys was born in Hyden, KY on September 26, 1957, a daughter of the late Geneva (Morgan) and Henry Hubbard.
Gladys is survived by her fiancé, Anthony McDowell; her two daughters: Tonya Hager and husband Donald of Manchester, and Melissa Hopper and husband Robert Dale of London; and her son, Estus Hibbard and wife Jessica of London.
She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Dalton Hibbard, Billy Hager, Angel Hager, Daniel Hensley, Evan Hibbard, and Kerry Ann Hibbard; her sister, Lucy Shell and husband Walter of Bedford, IN, and her brother, Luther Banks of London.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha Hubbard and Mildred Hubbard.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Donald Hager and Bobby Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbell Cemetery on Fall Rock.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
