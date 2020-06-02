Gladys Ann McCarty, 77, of Danville, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 with her daughter Denae and son-in-law Brian by her side. Born May 13, 1943 in Manchester, KY to the late A.C. and Delora Jackson, she was the widow of the late Clifford Eugene McCarty, and worked as a homemaker for most of her life.
Gladys loved kids and enjoyed babysitting children and especially Samuel whom she loved like her own grandchild. A great source of joy for her was watching her grandchildren Hayden, Jarett, and Courtney grow up to become the wonderful people they are today.
Survivors include one son; Darrin McCarty (Karen) of Hanover, MD; a daughter, Denae Ann Boyd (Brian) of Danville, KY; four brothers, Ora Jackson, A.C. Jackson (Sandy) both of Manchester, KY, Dexter Jackson (Lou) of Hamilton, OH, and Clyde Jackson (Gail) of Richmond, KY; three sisters, Wanda Grubbs (Jerry) of London, KY, Bea Shelton (Sonny) of Manchester, KY, and Judy Wehmiller (Terry) of Danville, KY; three grandchildren, Hayden Boyd, Jarett Boyd, and Courtney Laubach; several nieces and nephews; and she was expecting her first great-grandchild in July, Londyn Boyd. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Jackson; and one sister, Joyce Reed.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Spurlin Funeral Home, Stanford is in charge of the arrangements.
