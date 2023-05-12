Glenda Louise Allen Bishop was born July 3, 1958 of Livingston, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Bob Allen and Joyce Pierce Culton. She was united in marriage to Jeff Bishop who survives of Livingston, Kentucky. She is also survived by her five children, Carol Bailey, Gary Bailey both of Lexington, Kentucky, Carrie Allen, Melissa Northern, and Jesse McGeorge all of Livingston, Kentucky; five siblings, Sheila Sizemore of Manchester, Kentucky, Deanna Shanks of Erlanger, Kentucky, Patricia Rimer, Martha Grubb both of London, Kentucky, and Teresa King of Berea, Kentucky; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya Burton; four siblings, Peggy Rahn, Robert Allen, Joanie Gates, and Deborah Pruitt.
She was a caregiver to the elderly.
Glenda Louise Allen Bishop departed this life Wednesday, May 10, 2023 being 64 years, 10 months, and 7 days of age.
At this time no services have been scheduled. Bowling Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
