Glenn Byrd, age 79 of Oneida, Kentucky went to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 19th, 2023. Glenn was born on March 29th, 1943, to Clyde and Ethel Byrd.
Glenn leaves to cherish his sweet memories, his loving wife of fifty-four years, Elizabeth Byrd; two children: Michael Byrd and his wife Rebecca Byrd, Deborah Johnson, and her husband Teddy Johnson; his three grand-children: Darin Lovins, Cody Lovins, and Hannaha Johnson; and great-grandchild, Lillie Lovins. Also surviving are his brothers Dale Byrd, Rex Byrd, Donnie-Ray Byrd and wife Gwen, Lenzie Byrd, and wife Fern; his sisters Irene Burns and Lewis, and Cleda Chesnut and special friend Daw Hunter. As well as his brother-in-law Junior Dean.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde, and Ethel Byrd; brother Hubert Byrd and wife Oma; sisters Reba Dean, Inita Byrd, and Freda Byrd. As well as his brother-in-law Jack Chesnut.
Glenn will be fondly remembered by his family and friends; Glenn was a Deacon, and faithful member of many years to Corinth Baptist Church. Glenn lived his life to the fullest through always praying to have eyes that see the best in people, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never lost faith in God.
Services for Glenn will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, February 22nd, at Britton Funeral Home, with JC Stevens and Brian Collett officiating. Burial will follow in the Lower Saddler Cemetery.
Visitation for Glenn will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, February 21st, at Britton Funeral Home.
