Glenn Eric "Rick" Rhodes, 57, of Lebanon, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 8th, at his home.
Rick was born in Lexington, KY on June 13, 1965, a son of the late Arlie and Phyllis Dezarn Rhodes
He was a member of the New Beginnings Church in Springfield, KY, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and all outdoor activities.
Rick is survived by his son, Toby Arlie Lonzo Rhodes of Manchester.
He is also survived by his brother and sisters: Mike Rhodes and wife Brenda of Girdler, and Paula Evans, Hope Smith and husband Mike, and Teena Nicholson and husband Jan, all of Manchester; and by two step-grandchildren: Damian Mattingley and Vawn Mattingley of Loretta, KY
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 14th at Britton Funeral Home, with Stacy Wilson and Brian Bond officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, November 14th at Britton Funeral Home.
