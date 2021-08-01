Glenn Sams age 55, of London departed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on July 15, 1966 in London, Kentucky to John Harvey Sams and Katharine (Hoskins) Collins. He worked for Toyotetsu in Somerset and was a veteran in the United States Army and served in Desert Storm.
He leaves surviving his wife: Barbara (Grubb) Sams and one son: Christopher Collins; his mother: Katharine Collins; and three brothers: Curtis Sams and wife Lori; Carter Sams and Clifford Sams and wife Effie; and two nephews and two nieces: Justin Sams, Clinton Bernard Sams, Jessica Byrd and Jennifer Delescen.
He is preceded in death by his father: John Harvey Sams and three brothers: Coleman Leon Sams, Colin Christopher Sams and Claude Bernard Sams and his maternal grandparents: Clifton Hoskins and Ida Hoskins and paternal grandparents: Kelly Sams and Laura Sams.
Funeral Services for Glenn Sams will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Grubb Cemetery on Stacy Branch.
The family of Glenn Sams will receive friends after 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home.
