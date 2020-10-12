Glenn Wayne Wilson, 70, of Oneida, KY, passed away Saturday, October 10th, at his home.
Glenn was born in Hazard, KY on April 3, 1950, a son of Elzy and Martha Nolan Wilson. , Glenn married Margaret Harris.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Harris Wilson of Oneida, who he married on November 28, 1969 in Wise, VA; his parents, Elzy and Martha Wilson; and his children: John Glenn (Kathie) Wilson of Lexington, Michael Wayne (Crystal) Wilson of Wilmore, Hunter Lee Wilson of Oneida, and Amanda Joann Wilson of Lexington.
Glenn is also survived by his brother and sister: William Allen (Becky) Wilson of Georgetown, and Mollie (Troy) Blair of Lexington; his grandchildren: Michael Dean, Kayla Angel, Jahrett Frank, Tommy Everett, Destiny Hope, Axel Ray, Brandon Lee, Leeann Clustina, Kamen Earlijah, and Micah James; and his great-grandchildren: Neveah, Major Lee, Jace Lane, Kaydence Clustina, and Kaiser Lee.
Glenn was preceded in death by his son, Roger Lee Wilson; his daughter, Eva Jean Wilson; and his grandparents: Frank and Amanda Burns Wilson, and John Sherman and Alabama Stewart Nolan.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow at the Brown-Wilson Cemetery in Oneida, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
