Glenna Carol Woods Burchett, age 79, of Dolly Avenue, Olive Hill, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at Carter Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Olive Hill.
Born June 8, 1943, in Hyden, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Willie Woods and Gladys Thelma Dixon Woods. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gene Burchett, Sr.; one son, Jeffrey Vernon Bradley; two sisters, Lucille Mullins and Mildred Roberts; and one brother, David R. Woods.
Glenna is survived by three children, Bronston Lee Bradley II of Olive Hill, Donny (Angie) Bradley of Statesville, NC, and Colette (Matthew) Jenkins of Greenup; five grandchildren, Anthony Farrington, Richard Bradley, Jacob Bradley, Lytishia Hutchinson, and William Matthew Jenkins, Jr.; two great grandchildren, Dixie Mays and Madalyn Bradley; and one sister, Deborah Anne Woods of Oneida, Kentucky.
She is also survived by a special stepson, Robert (Adela) Burchett of El Paso, Texas; a special adopted sister, Mabel Skip Spell of Oneida, Kentucky; a brother-in-law, Charlie Roberts of Hamilton, Ohio, as well as a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Glenna worked at Rite Aid in Olive Hill and factories in Kentucky and Illinois for a number of years. She enjoyed quilting and spent many hours watching WLJC, the Christian television station. She was of the Baptist faith. Glenna's greatest passion was her family heritage and her written records in the "Family Tree Book" that she handed down to her niece to continue. Glenna will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Steve May officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers: Richard Bradley, Jacob Bradley, Anthony Mullins, Nathan Hutchinson, Dave Disney, and William David Woods. Honorary Pallbearers: William Matthew Jenkins, Jr., Robert Gene Burchett, Jr., and Charlie Roberts.
Visitation is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351
