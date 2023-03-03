Glenna Jean Hall, age 42 departed this life on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, September 5, 1980 in Lexington. She was the assistant manager at McDonalds and a member of the Trinity Lighthouse Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Felicia Renee Hall, her grandchildren: Brantley Chase Gray and Jasper Raymond Gray and her sister: Mariah Elizabeth Hall and a host of other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Myra Ruth Hall and her sister: Felicia Erin Hall.
Funeral Services for Glenna Jean Hall will be conducted on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Wade England will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.