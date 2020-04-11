God given talent, that’s what Deno Gray has when it comes to a needle, thread or a sewing machine. The co-owner of Manchester Dry Cleaners knew when the COVID-19 pandemic started shuttering businesses that his too would be affected soon.
People staying home is making it harder for small business owners like the Gray’s to keep their doors open. Gray combined his need for business with an idea to help out his community by making masks to help ward off the virus.
The orders have been rolling in since he started a few weeks ago as he and his wife have made so many, they’re having a hard time finding material.
“It’s been hard to keep up with the demand,” said Gray. “We are working day and night to get these made and supplies are getting hard to come by.”
Gray said it’s been a long, tiring process, but it’s a service he’s glad they’ve been able to provide for their community.
“As we all know masks are hard to come by right now,” he said. “It’s helping us keep our doors open and it’s helping our citizens fight off this terrible disease. I’m just glad God has blessed us with the means to be able to do this.”
If you would like to purchase a mask, they’re $4 each and you can contact Gray at the Dry Cleaners; (606) 598-2115.
