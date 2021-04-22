7Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 8 And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. —2 Corinthians 9:7-8.
Several members of Brutus Baptist Church live those verses daily and have been for the last four years.
Members of the church have created what’s known as “God’s Tiny Greenhouse” a mobile food service building they use to distribute food to the Oneida/Bullskin community for free.
Darlene Gay says the idea came following a sermon she heard by Pastor David Robinson.
“He preached about reaching out to your community and it struck something in our hearts to want to give back,” she said.
The group started passing out free lunches in the community to the sick, elderly and others while inviting them to come to church.
“We would deliver anywhere from 30-40 meals a week,” she said.
The idea then evolved to passing out lunches to everyone at least once a month, she said.
“Mr. J.L. Burns would bring a canopy for us to get under and sometimes it would get pretty cold and ugly. On hot days he would bring us a fan.”
The group braved the cold and hot temperatures as Burns did what he could to help.
“He was sitting and watching us sweat and freeze and I guess his mind started clicking,” Gay said.
Burns came up with the idea to create a portable building the church could use to distribute food.
“One day he called and discussed a plan he had on his mind,” she said. “He wanted to know if he built a little building would we use it. The next thing we knew he had, with some help, built the cutest little building and put it on a boat trailer.”
Born from the idea was what’s now known as “God’s Tiny Greenhouse”.
Burns said he modified a pontoon trailer to create the portable building.
The building has heat and is wired for electric. The exterior has a canopy, and the outside is green tin.
The name of the building came from the fact it was green and much of the food served was grown in a greenhouse.
“We also thought it was like sowing God’s word to the community by distributing the food,” Gay said.
Included with each lunch is a handwritten Bible verse on each plate.
The group was staying busy until around a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and grinded everything to a halt.
A few weeks ago, the community of Oneida and Bullskin was hit hard by a major flood. The incident got the group kick-started again to serve food.
“We thought it might be a good time to start back,” Gay said. “J.L. took the building to Oneida and we fed people who were helping clean up. We went back the following week and did it again.”
With COVID cases on the decline and vaccinations being distributed, the group has now started back on a regular basis feeding the community.
“We got permission to set up at Brother’s Grocery on Bullskin to pass out lunches,” she said. “We will be doing this twice a month if all goes well. Anyone that comes by and see’s the greenhouse please stop and get you a free lunch!”
The group has also created something very unique to help the residents of their area.
A “Blessing Box” with free food sits along Highway 1482 just past Brother’s Grocery.
Built by Burns, the box has free food for residents in need.
“We keep it stocked with snacks and essentials for people who walk on the road,” Gay said.
As 2 Corinthians says, God loves a cheerful giver, and the members of Brutus Baptist Church are indeed providing a great community service.
