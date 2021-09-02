After a solid win over Leslie County, the Clay County Tigers (1-1) will travel down 25 to meet the Lynn Camp Wildcats (0-1). Lynn Camp, now under new head coach Mark Huddleston are on the hunt for a big win, and they will be looking for a bounce back after a 52-0 loss to Frankfort last week.
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore is anxious for yet another challenge, and he is ready to for mountain football. “Lynn Camp is traditional a solid football program and we expect them to bring a lot of effort and toughness into our game this Friday night,” said Sizemore. “We look forward to getting another opportunity at getting out there and getting to play, as you never know what the weeks are going to bring from one to the next right now, so our kids are living in the moment and enjoying every time we put the pads on.
The Tigers defeated Lynn Camp last season and will know what to expect Friday night. “We had a tough game with these guys last year in which we pulled away late, so I expect them to come in and want to pressure us early,” said Sizemore. “Lynn Camp is a tough place to play and we have to be willing to come out and give our best effort on Friday and not be too up or down after our first two games.”
A balanced offense, and a hard-nosed football can be expected from Lynn Camp says Sizemore. “We know that Lynn Camp always will play hard and challenge us throughout the game,” said Sizemore. “A road win over there is tough to get, we went in a couple years ago and won the first road game that our program had won in several years and we hope we can pull that off again on Friday, but it is going to take us playing with great effort and intensity. I expect Lynn Camp to be balanced on offense and for them to be very physical on defense so we must be willing to match their intensity while being able to execute at what we do.
The Tigers are still young, and still have plenty of room to improve also. “We are still growing as a team,” added Sizemore. “I think we have some kids that could have break out games at any time and we are hoping that they are getting closer to that every time we play. We are pushing our guys to continuously play better fundamentally and bring more intensity on the small details that are going to help us over the season. We would like to see our guys improve at that while we are playing another road game against a team that’s going to challenge us to play at our best in order to have success.”
