Mrs. Golda H. Vallance, age 88 departed this life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home. She was born on Monday, December 14, 1931 in Manchester, Kentucky to Chester and Mary (Bowling) Hounchell. She was a member of the Greenbriar Presbyterian Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband of over 65 years: Winton “Smiley” Vallance; her daughter: Eugenia Vallance Dezarn and husband Don; her grandchildren: Chandler Dezarn and Cortland Dezarn.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Chester and Mary Hounchell and 2 sisters: Glada Clark and Gertrude Lovins.
Funeral services, visitation and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Associations in memory of Golda.
Due to the COVID-19 limiting the number of people that can attend the funeral, the family asks that visits be made at the Vallance home in the weeks to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.