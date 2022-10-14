Golden Alert issued in Clay County

Clay County Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert early Friday morning.
Officials are looking for Peggy Burton, 68.
Burton was last seen leaving her home in Manchester on Tuesday, October 11.
She is described as 5′1″ and 165 pounds with red hair.
Burton was last seen wearing black leggings, a white T-shirt and black tennis shoes.
Officials said she was in the Collins Gibson Road area driving a silver 2011 Kia Soul with license plate number BEP-668.
If you see her, you are asked to call Clay County Dispatch at 606-592-8411 or KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622.
