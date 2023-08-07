Goldie Lynn Owens, 43, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, August 5th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Goldie was born in Lexington, KY on March 11, 1980, a daughter of Dorothy Couch Smith and the late Jay Smith.
Goldie is survived by her husband, John Owens of Lexington; her mother, Dorothy Couch Smith of Mt. Vernon; and her children: Jacob Owens of Jacksonville, FL, Dylan Owens of Mount Vernon, KY, and Jaden Owens of Mount Vernon, KY.
She is also survived by her brother, James Murphy Smith Jr. and fiancée Melissa Fultz of Manchester, KY, and sister, Kathy Rehberg of Georgia; by her nieces and nephews: Sheryl Black, Brandon Rehberg, Terri Curtis, Holly Fultz and Matt Fultz; and her great-nieces and nephews: Landon Paul, Payton Paul, Freya Black, Piper Black, Aubrey Black, Bryson Rehberg, and Kayson Rehberg.
In addition to her father, Goldie was preceded in death by her son, Devon Owens.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, August 9th in Orlando, Ky .
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
