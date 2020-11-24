Ms. Goldie Sturdivant Rice, age 83 of Sturdivant – Morgan Road, Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Monday evening at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico, Tennessee.
She was the mother of David Sturdivant and wife, Joyce of Manchester, Kentucky and Gary Sturdivant and wife, Jackie of Mason, Ohio. She was the sister of Billie Jo Justice of Independence, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by one son, Clarence Sturdivant, Jr. and by her parents, Bill and Daisey Jones Moore.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic mandates by the Governor of Kentucky, all services are PRIVATE and limited to 25 in attendance, facial coverings must be worn at ALL times while inside the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Sturdivant and Rice families.
This obituary is courtesy of the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.