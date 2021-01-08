Gordon Philpot, 79, was born Wednesday, September.10, 1941, at Urban on Little Goose Creek in Clay County, Kentucky, to Bradley and Mary Bishop Philpot, the fourth child of their eight. He lived at Richmond, Kentucky, at the time of his death on Monday, January 4, 2021. He is survived by two grandchildren, Margaret Quentin Prewitt of Lexington, Kentucky, and Henry Caywood Prewitt, III, a student at Fordham University in New York City. He is also survived by four brothers: Marvin Philpot (Un Cha) of Kileen Texas; Carl Philpot (Patsy) of Mt. Washington, KY; James Philpot of Oneida, KY; and Donald Philpot (Dottie) of Hamilton, Ohio. Gordon is also survived by three sisters: Patricia DeBord of Hamilton, Ohio; Brenda Risner (James Harold) of Prospect, KY; and Janet Philpot of LaGrange, KY. In death, he is preceded by his daughter, Jennifer Christine Philpot, and by his mother Mary Bishop Philpot and father Bradley Philpot.
Gordon is survived by 16 first cousins on the Bishop side and 15 on the Philpot side. Thirty-two first cousins have preceded him in death.
Gordon grew up among many kinfolks in the Bishop Bend neighborhood of northern Clay County along the South Fork of the Kentucky River. He was a 1959 graduate of Clay County High School where he excelled in academics. He worked his way through Eastern Kentucky State College and graduated with a business degree in 1963. After college, he worked for the State Department of Aid to Dependent Children in Clay County. Following that, he became a teacher at Clay County High school and retired after 30 years. Simultaneously, he worked as a tax accountant in Manchester and prepared taxes for prominent citizens. He served in the Army reserves where he rose through the ranks via Officer Candidate School and eventually reached the rank of Lt. Colonel.
To the end, Gordon was devoted to his two grandchildren, and with constant interest and affection, he watched them grow up.
Gordon is remembered for his bright wit and his talent as a mimic and an impressionist, which amused his brothers and sisters, as well as students on the long school bus ride to Manchester. He enjoyed traveling to far reaches of the North American continent, but it might be said that Pat’s Pool Room in downtown Manchester was his favorite place.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Rominger Funeral Home of Manchester. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday January 9, 2021, from 11 to 12. Burial is to be at the Bishop Bend Graveyard among Gordon’s ancestors near the Owsley County line inside Clay County, KY.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
