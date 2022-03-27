Governor Bert T. Combs was described by many as a man with vision. He had a vision of where he wanted to see his state in the future.
Television was quickly becoming the most popular form of media and the governor saw it as an opportunity.
On a spring day in 1962 he was preparing to give the commencement address at Oneida Baptist Institute. Little did anyone know that on this day what we now know as the Kentucky Education Television network was born.
The following is an Associated Press story from May 19, 1962 in Oneida, Kentucky.
ONEIDA, Ky. (AP)- Gov. Bert Combs announced Friday night the state government is proceeding immediately to complete the planning and establishment of an educational network with statewide coverage.
The governor made the announcement in a commencement speech at Oneida Institute in this Clay County community of 500. He attended the institute as a seventh and eighth grade student in the mid-1920s.
Combs said the first step would be acquisition of transmitter sites in 10 communities. They are Lexington, Hazard, Bowling Green, Morehead, Murray, Somerset, Madisonville, Pikeville, Ashland and Covington.
He said “we think the Jefferson County Board of Education will permit use of its transmitter facilities in Louisville.
“I am requesting Commissioner of Finance (Robert) Matthews forthwith to acquire and develop the 10 needed sites. The cost will be approximately $175,000.”
The governor said acquisition of the sites would give the Federal Communications Commission justification for reserving channels for educational television, which Kentucky requested in a petition filed July 24, 1961.
He said details of financing construction facilities would be worked out after Congress completes enactment of various types of legislation to provide federal funds. Federal funds in excess of $50 million have been recommended in a program to combat illiteracy. Additional funds are proposed in public works legislation.
“Kentucky should qualify for a substantial portion of this money,” the governor said.
Combs described the educational television network “as another long step forward in our program to provide the best education opportunities for Kentucky citizens.
“It will be utilized not only by the public schools but by our colleges and in our program of adult education and job training.”
The governor emphasized that educational television would supplement teaching methods but would not replace any teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.