Governor Andy Beshear has announced Paul Durham-R, as the interim Property Valuation Administrator for Clay County.
Durham will be sworn in Thursday morning by District Judge Allen Roberts.
“I’m thankful to the Republican Party for entrusting me to be their nominee. Hopefully the 9 years of experience I already have in the PVA office will help me gain the trust of all voters to serve as their next PVA," Durham said.
Voters will choose between Durham-Republican and Democrat party nominee Dennis Steely in November to fill the remainder of the term following the retirement of long-time PVA Phillip Mobley.
