During his Thursday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear stated that he believes that the Jefferson Davis Memorial should be removed from the capital rotunda.
"I believe that the Jefferson Davis statue is a symbol that divides us," Beshear said. "Even if there are those that think it is a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historic context."
Jefferson Davis served as the President of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865. He was born in Fairview, Kentucky. In Fairview, there is also the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site which commemorates the birthplace of Davis.
When asked if he had the power to remove the Jefferson Davis Memorial in the capital rotunda, Beshear responded, "We're looking at that."
The House Democratic Leadership also issued a statement regarding Beshear's stance on the Jefferson Davis Memorial.
“We agree with Gov. Beshear that the Jefferson Davis statue should not be in our Capitol. It is past time for it to be moved and to have someone much more deserving put in his place.”
