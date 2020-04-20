During a call with all superintendents, Kentucky Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown announced schools will remain on NTI instruction for the rest of the year.
The call comes just weeks after Governor Andy Beshear pushed schools to extend non-traditional instruction (NTI) through April. There will also be no KPREP testing this year.
A formal announcement in regards to how the Clay County School System will proceed will be forthcoming soon from superintendent William Sexton.
The announcement also means all sporting activities are canceled along with all school activities such as prom and graduation.
