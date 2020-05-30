Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Thomas Polites, Tonya Clemons, Paul Whalen, and Peter Naake as members of the Administrative Law Judges in the Department of Workers’ Claims
- Thomas Polites of Lexington is an attorney at Wilson & McQueen, PLLC. He shall replace Jefferson Layson whose term has expired. Mr. Polites shall serve a term expiring July 14, 2024.
- Tonya Clemons of Georgetown is an attorney at Kopka Pinkus Dolin, PC. She shall replace Brent Dye, whose term has expired. Ms. Clemons shall serve a term expiring July 14, 2024.
- Paul Whalen of Ft. Thomas is an attorney for the U.S. Department of Energy. He shall replace Jane Williams whose term has expired. Mr. Whalen shall serve a term expiring July 14, 2024.
- Peter Naake of Louisville is an attorney at Priddy, Cutler, Naake & Meade PLLC. He shall replace Richard Neal whose term has expired. Mr. Naake shall serve a term expiring July 14, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Leo Miller, Jack Dulworth, and Grover Arnett as members of the Kentucky Workers’ Compensation Nominating Committee.
- Robert Leo Miller of Harlan is the Deputy Executive Director of SEKRI. He shall replace Runan Evans, who has resigned. Mr. Miller shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 13, 2023.
- Jack Dulworth of Louisville is the owner of the Dulworth Group. He shall replace John Senter, who has resigned. Mr. Dulworth shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 13, 2022.
- William Arnett of Salyersville is the owner of Grover Arnett Law. He shall replace Megan Mersch who has resigned. Mr. Arnett shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 13, 2020.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Anthony Harkins as a member of the Kentucky Oral History Committee.
- Dr. Anthony Harkins of Bowling Green is a professor of history at Western Kentucky University. He shall replace Christopher Skates, who has resigned. Dr. Harkins shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending February 15, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has appointed John Soyars as a member of the Prosecutors Advisory Council.
- John Soyars of Hopkinsville serves as Christian County Attorney. He shall replace Robert Neace. Mr. Soyars shall serve at the pleasure of the Governor.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Jacqueline Burnside, Jeanie Smith, Mary Lewis, Philip Prokes, Erin Milburn, Jack Jacobs, Kenneth LeMonds, Mike Stacy, and Deanna Ashby as members of the Standards and Assessments Process Review Committee.
- Jacqueline Burnside of Berea is a Professor of Sociology at Berea College. She will represent school board members. Ms. Burnside shall serve a term expiring May 27, 2024.
- Jeanie Smith of Alvaton is teacher for the Warren County Public Schools. She will represent social studies teachers and parents of public school kids. Mrs. Smith shall serve a term expiring May 27, 2024
- Mary Lewis of Catlettsburg is a teacher for the Boyd County Public Schools. She will represent science teachers. Mrs. Lewis shall serve for a term expiring May 27, 2024.
- Phillip Prokes of Lexington is a teacher for the Jessamine County Schools. He will be representing math teachers. Mr. Prokes shall serve a term expiring May 27, 2024.
- Erin Milburn of Harrodsburg is a teacher for the Mercer County Schools. She will represent language arts teachers. Ms. Milburn shall serve a term expiring May 27, 2024.
- Jack Jacobs of Louisville is a principal for JCPS. He will be representing principals. Dr. Jacobs shall serve a term expiring May 27, 2024.
- Kenneth LeMonds of Danville is a principal for the Burgin Independent Schools. He will be representing principals. Mr. LeMonds shall serve a term expiring May 27, 2024.
- Mike Stacy of Ft. Mitchell is the Superintendent of the Beechwood Board of Education. He will be representing superintendents and parents of public school students. Dr. Stacy shall serve a term expiring May 27, 2024.
- Deanna Ashby of Hanson is the Superintendent of the Hopkins County Schools. She will be representing superintendents. Mrs. Ashby shall serve a term expiring May 27, 2024.
