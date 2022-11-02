Grace Health is pleased to announce that they opened a new dental clinic inside their Manchester location on November 1. To add dental services to the existing clinic, Grace Health invested $888,648, including a $500,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan.
When Grace Health analyzed services available in Clay County, it found a critical lack of access to dental care with only one dentist available for every 6,544 Clay County residents. With the addition of the Manchester Dental Clinic, Grace Health reduces barriers to care by providing high-quality, affordable dental care for the entire family.
Laurel County native, Rodney Ledford, DMD, is the Manchester dentist. Dr. Ledford attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington where he received a Bachelor of Science in Human Health Science degree with a minor in Health Advocacy. He received his graduate education at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry where he recently graduated with a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree.
Grace Health Manchester Dental is booking appointments and accepting new patients of all ages. Call Grace Health at 606-596-0410 to schedule an appointment. Grace Health encourages all patients to verify in-network coverage with their dental insurance before scheduling an appointment.
Grace Health was established in 2008 and is recognized as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), the first of its kind in the multi-county area that it serves in Southeastern Kentucky. Grace Health has 11 locations and provides complete healthcare services to Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, and Whitley counties. Along with its primary healthcare clinics, it also provides pediatrics, women’s care, behavioral health, school-based health, pharmacy, and dental services.
For more information on Grace Health, visit gracehealthky.org.
