Gracie Hampton, age 81, of Waynesburg, passed away on Saturday, December3, 2022 at her residence. Born Thursday, August 14, 1941, in Clay County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Robert & Annie Burkhart Allen. She was the widow of the late Willie Hampton, who preceded her in death on April 23, 1999. Gracie was a member of Cuba Church of God. She enjoyed dancing and being at the White Barn, going to yard sales, and loved her Grandchildren dearly.
Gracie leaves behind three daughters, Charlene Coy (Mike), Annie Adams (Larry), and Ruby Allen (Kelly), all of Waynesburg. A special Grandson, Michael Hampton, 17 Grandchildren, and 41 Great Grandchildren, and a Great Great Grandchild on the way. She is also survived by one Sister, Ilene Morgan of Eubank.
In addition to her Husband and Parents she was preceded in death by Sons, George, Don, Michael, Willie Jr, and James Hampton; One Daughter Thelma Wallen; a Grandson, James Brian Adams; a Great Grandson, Nazereth Miles; Brothers Bert, Gilbert, Marion, Clarence, Leslie, and Robert Allen; Sisters, Ruby Proffit, Anna Mae Barber, Lizzie burns, Gladys Wesley, and Pearl Spencer.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 9, 2022, at Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery in Portersburg, Kentucky.
A Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 PM at Barnett, Demrow and Friend Funeral Home.
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home, Waynesburg, is entrusted with Gracie's arrangements. Guest book at www.friendfuneralhomes.com
