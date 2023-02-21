Gracie Loretta Bray, age 55 departed this life on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at her home. She was born on Monday, March 27, 1967 in Manchester to Willie and Lola Gum Day. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband Melvin Bray, her children: Georgie Moore and husband Anthony, Mary Harris and husband Shawn and Casey Sands and husband John as well as her grandchildren: Krista Harris, Bryson Harris, Jaxson Harris, Carson Harris, Kita Moore, Ryan Moore and Ayden Moore. She is also survived by her sisters: Wilma Melton and husband Roy and Darlene Byrd and her niece Chasity Maxey and husband William.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Willie and Lola Day and her brothers: Elroy Day and Royce Day.
Funeral Services for Gracie Loretta Bray will be conducted on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Donnie Mathis will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Bray Cemetery in the Bray Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday evening from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
