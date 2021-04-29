Theft charges highlight the latest round of indictments returned by the Clay grand jury.
-George Kenneth Wagers, 31, and Donald Henson, 34, face multiple charges involving theft.
Wagers were indicted for burglary 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking over $500; criminal mischief 1st; burglary 3rd; theft by unlawful taking over $500 over two incidents in February 2021. The two are accused of breaking in the Big Creek Dollar General Store on February 16 and 17. Henson faces an additional charge of persistent felony offender.
The two are also indicted for a break-in at Windstream on October 19, 2020. Wagers is indicted for receiving stolen property over $500 due to a copper theft and Henson faces a second charge of persistent felony offender for his involvement.
-Farris Wes Collins, 37, is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property. According to the indictment, Collins failed to return a 2002 Dodge pick-up belonging to Jason Abner.
-Donald C. Burns, 45, was indicted for burglary 3rd; theft by unlawful taking; and burglary 2nd.
On February 15, 2021, Burns allegedly entered a building belonging to Ashley R. Jasper and seized control of her property. He is also accused of entering a home belonging to Nannie Allen.
-Charles W. Asher, 42, is indicted on a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $500 and persistent felony offender 2nd. On November 18, 2020, Asher allegedly took control of a Honda 450 Foreman belonging to Brian Napier.
-Jerriet Wagers, 36, was indicted for criminal attempt to commit burglary in the 1st; and assault 4th domestic violence. On March 1, 2021, Wagers is accused of entering a dwelling belonging to Cheryl Colson-Marcum with a deadly weapon and started a fight with an occupant of the home.
-Stephen M. Baird, 28, and Marty Bowling, 26, are indicted on a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $500. On January 31, 2021, the two men allegedly took control of items belonging to Windstream.
-Jack Couch, 36, is indicted on charges of burglary 1st; theft by unlawful taking over $500; and criminal mischief 3rd. From August 27, 2020 to September 1, 2020, Couch is accused of entering a building belonging to Debra Salmons with a deadly weapon. He allegedly took control of personal items belonging to Salmons and damaged her property.
-John C. Short, 35, was indicted for burglary 3rd and theft by unlawful taking over $500. On November 11, 2020, Short allegedly entered a Family Dollar location with intent to commit a crime. He is accused of taking several items belonging to the store.
-G.H. Sizemore, 60, and Mickey Napier, 23, were indicted for burglary 3rd; theft by unlawful taking under $500; criminal mischief 3rd. On February 15, 2021, the two allegedly broke into property belonging to Amy Davidson, took items and caused damage to the property. Sizemore faces an additional charge of persistent felony offender.
-Timothy Byrd, 40, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st; trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd; possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender.
