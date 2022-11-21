Theft charges highlighted indictments returned by the Clay Grand Jury recently.
-Lisa Bowling, 41, faces charges of unlawful access to a computer 1st; defrauding the state lottery and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
From November 1, 2021 through April 15, 2022 Bowling had access to a computer that sold and redeemed lottery tickets and used that computer to steal tickets, according to the indictment.
Bowling allegedly used the computer at Alvin’s Gas Station and printed lottery tickets to deprive them of more than $20,000.
-Frank Collins, Jr., 41, was indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $1,000. On March 6, 2022 Collins allegedly took a check for $5,000 written by Veda Middaugh to complete concrete work. Collins is accused of failing to complete the job and making restitution.
-Robert Ashley, 38, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $1,000; two counts of criminal mischief 1st; and two counts of criminal trespassing 2nd. He is accused of taking control of items belonging to Clifton Brown. Also indicted in the theft is Gary Scalf, 40, for theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
-Natasha Sizemore, 35, is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument after she allegedly took a check belonging to Bridgett Barrett on September 8, 2022.
-Willis Craig McQueen, 49, faces three counts of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 when he took control of farm equipment belonging to Leewood Cornett on April 11th, 2022.
-Gary McQueen, 41, was indicted for charges of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and criminal trespassing 2nd. McQueen is accused of taking possession of a Chevrolet Avalanche truck belonging to April Hoskins.
-Doug Ferguson, no age given, was indicted for burglary 3rd degree and theft by unlawful taking under $500. Ferguson allegedly entered a building belonging to J.T. Smith and took a pressure washer.
