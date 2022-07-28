Theft and drug charges highlighted a list of indictments returned by the Clay Grand Jury.
-Shawn Gibson, 47, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st; possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender 2nd.
The incident is from a November 19th arrest where he was found in possession of methamphetamine, according to the indictment.
-Andrew Eversole, 36, is indicted on a charge of possession of controlled substance 1st /possession of a firearm at time of commission of a crime and possession of a controlled substance 3rd. The charges are from an April 20th arrest, according to the indictment.
-Kenneth Smith, 34, is indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st/possession of firearm at the time of commission of a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 1st. Smith allegedly committed the offense on May 1, 2022, according to the indictment.
-Joshua Fields, 32, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 1st. The incident stems from a July 20, 2021 arrest, according to the indictment.
-Loyd Lipps, 48, receiving stolen property over $1,000 when he came into possession of a 2018 Honda Recon, knowing it had been stolen, according to the indictment.
-Billy Buttery, 43, theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $1,000. Buttery allegedly exercised control over items belonging to Carolyn Woods, including a lawnmower.
-Leonard Holland, 58, criminal mischief 1st and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000. Holland allegedly damaged and stole a Jeep Cherokee, Camaro and 1979 Chevrolet pickup belonging to Michael D. Wagers on January 14, 2020.
-Vicki Lynn Brumley, 46, is charged with receiving stolen property. She is accused of coming into possession of a generator that she knew was stolen, according to the indictment.
-Michael Cohorn, 45, and Robbie Cohorn, 41, are charged with burglary 1st and theft by unlawful taking. The two allegedly used a deadly weapon when entering the residence of Carolyn Woods and took control of over $1,000 worth of items. Michael Cohorn faces an additional charged of persistent felony offender.
-Farris Collins, 38, bail jumping 1st for not appearing in circuit court for a jury trial.
-Micky Napier, 25, bail jumping 1st for not appearing in circuit court for a jury trial.
-James Smith, 43, bail jumping 1st and persistent felony offender. Smith did not appear in circuit court for a jury trial.
-Charles Smith, 33, nonsupport and flagrant nonsupport. Smith is accused of failing to pay $13, 514.68 in child support.
