Theft charges highlighted a recent round of indictments returned by the Clay Grand Jury.
-James Helton, 25, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $500 and criminal mischief 1st.
Helton allegedly took control of a 2011 Mini Cooper belonging to Rhonda Gray in March of 2021 and damaged the car by cutting out the grill, slashing the tires and scratching the car in damages excess of $1,000.
-John Stevens, 27, is indicted on charges of burglary 2nd, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and theft by unlawful taking under $500. In March 2021, he allegedly entered the home of Billy Hubbard and took control of various items. He is also accused of taking items belonging to Brandy Curry, including an antique bicycle.
-Roger Baker, 41, is indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $500 and burglary 1st. In November 2021, he allegedly entered the home of Austin Gilliam with a weapon and took various items of value over $500, including an xBox, games and power tools.
-Ryan Hurst, 22, was indicted for criminal mischief 1st when he damaged property belonging to Linda Vaughn in July of 2020.
