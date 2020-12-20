Mr. Grant Gibson, age 72 of Blue Hole departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Wednesday, August 11, 1948 in Manchester, Kentucky to Luther and Annie Hooker Gibson.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Irene Jones Gibson, his daughters: Jennifer Gibson Woods and Melissa Neeley, 6 grandchildren: Alex Wagers, Taten Gibson, Alexis Gibson, Kelly Neeley, Branley Wagers and Trendon Neeley as well as 4 great grandchildren: Makendylan Wagers, Haven Neeley, Paisley Gibson and Dean Gibson. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Thelma Smith, Elsie Brumley, Dorothy Gibson, Helen Goodman, Juanita Napier, Judy Gregory, Blaine Gibson, Wanda Johnson, Johnny Gibson, Wendell Gibson and Brenda Langdon.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Luther Gibson and Annie Gibson, his daughter: Mary Ann Wagers and his brothers: Wayne Gibson and Burbon Gibson.
Funeral Services for Mr. Grant Gibson will be conducted on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Gibson Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
