Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Dennis Gilbert arrested Stacie Graves age 37 of Manchester on Wednesday afternoon January 19, 2022 at approximately 1 PM. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license. Also, the subject was charged on a Green District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging home incarceration violation regarding charges of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was also charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging defendant failed to post bond warrant regarding charges of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender I. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
