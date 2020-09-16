Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinsons is reporting that on September 15, 2020 at approximately 1:15 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and Public Affairs Officer Trent Baker arrested Charles Gray, 63 of Gray Lane. The arrest occurred when units was dispatched to a complaint of an altercation on Hickory Hill Road. Upon arrival, Units conducted an investigation at which time determined that the above mentioned subject had entered a relative’s home and took into his possession court documents and fled the scene. Units located the above mentioned subject and through investigation the location of the missing documents was located on a joining property.
Charles Gray, 63 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking
