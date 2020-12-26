Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 23, 2020 at approximately 8:40 Am Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and PAO Trent Baker arrested Charles Gray, 63 of Gray Lane. The arrest occurred on Town Branch Road when Deputies came into contact with the above mentioned subject. Through confirmation it was shown that the above mentioned subject had a Clay County Warrant of Arrest, Clay County Bench Warrant and Franklin County Bench Warrant.
Charles Gray, 63 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Warrant of Arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.