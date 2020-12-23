The Enterprise has just received information that the stand-off in Keavy has ended with the arrest of Robert Brandon Gray.

Gray, 39, is wanted for the murder of Jeremy Caldwell, 32, of Manchester, that occurred on Sunday in East Bernstadt.

No official word was given on Ashley Lewis, 30, also wanted for complicity to commit murder.  Following Caldwell's death, Lewis went on her Facebook social media account on how she was 'outraged' over the death of her friend Jeremy "Ta Ta" Caldwell.

We will have more updates as this story develops.

Lewis post

The post from Ashley Lewis' social media account.
