On August 31, 2020 at approximately 8:00 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Sheriff Patrick Robinson arrested Jonathan Gray, 38 of Rocky Fork Road. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones responded to a complaint of a vehicle accident on South Highway 421. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones and Sheriff Robinson located the possible driver and a male passenger. Upon running the male’s information with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had an active warrant for his arrest. Also, found in his possession was a white crystalline substance along with digital scales. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Jonathan Gray, 38 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree
