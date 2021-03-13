Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 5, 2021 at approximately 12:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Randy Gray, 47 of Ham Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Blackwell was dispatched to a complaint of an individual passed out inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Blackwell conducted an investigation at which time determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. Also, Deputy Blackwell located what is suspected to be methamphetamine.
Randy Gray, 47 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
